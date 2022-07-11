Shops begin reopening along Highland Park parade route following shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Highland Park community is forever changed, but it is slowly moving toward a return to normal. The street where a gunman opened fire on parade goers six days ago is now reopened, and some of the shops are welcoming people inside once again.

Sunday afternoon neighbors sat on benches along the parade route and walked hand in hand down the street.

"HP Strong" was written on storefronts and street corners.

New York Slice opened its doors around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Businesses were allowed back into their spaces Saturday and were allowed to start reopening at 6:30 Sunday morning.

The staff at New York Slice said it was busier than they expected it to be. People even tried to get into the shop to buy a slice before the store had reopened.

After days of sitting at home they told CBS 2 they are thrilled to feel some type of normal again and to play a small role in helping the community feel that way too.