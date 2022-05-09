Man shot in parking lot of West Ridge church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot Monday morning in the parking lot of a church in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said a 19-year-old man got into an argument with another man around 9:25 a.m. in the parking lot of Winners Chapel International Chicago, in the 6000 block of North Francisco Avenue, when the other man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right and left thigh, and was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Three detectives were investigating.