Man, 9-year-old girl shot near school in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a 9-year-old girl were wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting outside a public school in the Uptown neighborhood.

At 3:25 p.m., the girl and the man, 45, were standing on the sidewalk near the south playlot outside William C. Goudy Technology Academy, 5120 N. Winthrop Ave. The playlot fronts Winona Street just south of Foster Avenue.

Police said the man and the girl were both struck by unknown gunfire.

The 9-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the calf and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man was shot in the arm. Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) said the man ran inside Goudy Technology Academy after being shot.

Manaa-Hoppenworth said the man was able to get assistance from those inside the school, who rendered aid. The man was ultimately taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Manaa-Hoppenworth said her office is taking the shooting very seriously, particularly since a child is involved. Some people have said they are ready to move away from the neighborhood because of the violence.

No one was in custody late Friday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.