Police official: Shooting involving out-of-town officers during RNC in Milwaukee is unlikely in Chicago

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by out-of-town police officers in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, leading to questions about the role out-of-town officers will play when the Democratic National Convention is held in Chicago.

A Chicago Police official said Wednesday something like the police shooting in Milwaukee this week is unlikely to happen in Chicago.

There are some significant differences the Republican National Convention now in progress and the Democratic Convention in Chicago next month.

In Milwaukee, everything is happening on one strip of land along North 6th Street, from the Fiserv Forum stadium on the north to the Baird Center on the south. In Chicago, it is split between the United Center and McCormick Place—which are located about five miles apart.

Meanwhile, an incumbent president—as Democratic President Joe Biden is—generates more and louder voices.

But this week has given Chicago Police a signal that the worst-case scenario may not happen.

In Milwaukee, there has been only one major protest during the RNC. It happened Monday, with 3,000 people just outside the security perimeter.

More than 100 different groups were represented in the protest gathering, and there were no injuries, arrests, or incidents. Protesters who fought to be within sight and sound of the convention said they were very happy with how things went.

What has given them significant concern is that incident Tuesday involving out-of-town police who are in Milwaukee to assist with the convention. Police officers from Columbus, Ohio shot and killed a man near 14th and Vliet streets and King Park.

Five Columbus, Ohio police officers fired their guns at the man—who had a knife in each hand, refused police commands, and charged at an unarmed man, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday.

As reported by CBS 58 in Milwaukee, a woman said Tuesday that the victim was her cousin, and identified him as Samuel Sharpe Jr.—described as an unhoused Milwaukee man in his 40s.

"Stop killing people's families," Linda Sharpe was quoted by CBS 58. "Y'all came into his neighborhood. He had a dog there, he loved people, he loved animals. And y'all came and shot him down."

Protesters Wednesday said such an incident was something they worried about for years—and said preventing such a thing is what Chicago should focus on.

"That is my big red flag for what's going on in the DNC—and I think that what Chicago can learn from that, in terms of organizers," said Omar Flores of the Coalition to March on the RNC. "But in terms of the police forces there, I think that what they need to know is, you know, bringing outside agencies just roaming free around a community they're unfamiliar with is a recipe for disaster."

CBS News Chicago took that concern to Chicago Police Chief of Counterterrorism Duane Devries, who was here in Milwaukee Wednesday to study best practices.

He said out-of-town police will be limited to inside the convention security perimeters—and with the exception of Milwaukee Police officers coming Chicago to assist next month, all agencies offering a helping hand are from inside Illinois.

Devries said an incident like the one the police shooting involving Columbus, Ohio officers that occurred in the neighborhoods of Milwaukee is very unlikely to happen in Chicago during the DNC next month. But he was asked if the incident gave him pause on how to use out-of-town police.

"No," Devries said. "With Chicago, we're using the out-of-town differently. we don't have to ask for as many because we are a bigger police department."

Devries said no out-of-town police officers will be on patrol in city neighborhoods during the convention.

"Chicago Police will handle the neighborhoods," he said.

About 80 Chicago Police officers were in Milwaukee helping during the convention—largely working the overnight shift. Devries said Chicago Police are studying how vehicle sweeps are working in Milwaukee, and where fencing is utilized.

Chicago Police do not expect to change their game plan at the DNC over the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania this past weekend.