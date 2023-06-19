CPD investigates multiple shootings near Lincoln Park Zoo and Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The chaos that erupted in Willowbrook is just one of multiple mass shootings over this holiday weekend.

One was Sunday night in Roseland. The other was not far from the Lincoln Park Zoo. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has more on the weekend violence.

Chicago police have not made any arrests in the shooting near Lincoln Park that injured five people, four critically. One of those victims was a teenage girl.

It happened around 4:00 in the morning on Saturday. CBS 2 police sources said two groups of people were just steps away from the entrance to the Lincoln Park Zoo, and the farmers market around that time when they got into an argument and gunshots rang out.

On Sunday, on Chicago's South Side, dozens of family members were gathered for Father's Day celebration, something that they do year after year and have been doing for decades.

One father CBS 2 spoke with said it's so important that they show up every year because they want to make sure the community knows that fathers will show up for the children in their community, to occupy the neighborhood that they grew up in.

Those families were enjoying games and barbecue when two people jumped out of a car and started firing into the crowd, killing two and injuring three others.

"After talking with several of my friends this morning, we feel that it's important for us to continue to go out there and continue to try to bring it back. And if they need to come out there and do what they have to do every week to run us off, they're going to have to do that," said witness Robert Reed.

Chicago police said there are no arrests in either case. Sources tell CBS 2 that police identified video of the incident in Lincoln Park, but have not viewed it yet.