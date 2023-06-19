Video captures moment when gunfire rang out in deadly Willowbrook mass shooting

Woman who was struck in Willowbrook mass shooting did not think she would survive

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- For more than a day now, investigators have been one the scene of a mass shooting in southwest suburban Willowbrook.

One man was killed in the shooting in a parking lot near Hinsdale Lake Terrace at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Lane in Willowbrook Township early Sunday morning. The shooting made national headlines across the country – getting the attention of the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the White House.

It also came during a weekend in which there were 62 shootings and 10 homicides within the Chicago city limits nearby.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Department said they still in the process of interviewing the enormous number of victims and witnesses in the Willowbrook shooting.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned more from the witnesses Monday — and got a clearer look at the moment the shots were fired. Be warned that the video of that moment is difficult to watch.

"Once the shots started being fired, basically everybody just took cover," said a witness, Natalie.

A friend of Natalie's captured the moment on cellphone video when the shots were fired - around 12:25 a.m. Sunday. There are too many gunshots to count in the recording.

"It was a continuous round of shots," said Natalie.

Neighbors said they are frustrated with the lack of information they've gotten so far from law enforcement, nearly two days after the start of the parking lot Juneteenth celebration.

Police were in the area monitoring the gathering, which started at 6 p.m. Saturday in the shopping area parking lot.

As the party continued on into the early morning on Sunday, multiple rounds were fired into the crown by an unknown number of suspects.

As of Monday, the DuPage County Sheriff's Department confirmed that they are aware of 23 people shot, including one fatally and said they will not be releasing their names, locations, or individual conditions due to safety concerns.

The DuPage County Coroner's office did confirm that the man who died was 31-year-old Reginald Meadows, of Willowbrook. He was shot in the abdomen.

Reginald Meadows via GoFundMe

Investigators continued to process the scene - marking shell casings and other evidence left behind in the rush, and investigating vehicles that have remained roped off to the public.

Ballistics evidence was still being processed Monday, and will be crucial to this investigation.

Neighbors we spoke to are still rattled by what they saw.

"People need to be aware," said Natalie. "People need to start loving each other more. People need to start respecting each other more."

Some witnesses we spoke to also questioned why police, who were already on the scene, didn't shut down the party sooner when they saw things start to escalate.

Other neighbors told us they couldn't have predicted the party would end like it did - based on years past.

"Because the last three years, there hasn't been any incidents," said Natalie. "There's been parties – like last year they were out here prob 4 in the morning, 5 in the morning; till the sun came up."

As for that lack of information from law enforcement, the DuPage County Sheriff's Department said they are still in the middle of interviewing the enormous number of victims and witnesses who were here.

They are also trying to locate additional witnesses and victims who may not have sought medical attention for their injuries.

We did reach out to the businesses in this strip mall and the apartment complex directly across the street. A representative from the apartment complex declined to comment, but reiterated that this was not on their property.