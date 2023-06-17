5 wounded in mass shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple people are hurt after a shooting in Lincoln Park early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. outside Lincoln Park Zoo, located in the 2000 block of North Clark Street.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei was on the scene near a farmers' market where police has this entire area blocked off.

At least five people were shot after a conflict with seven other people. Over two dozen shell casings are being investigated by police on the scene.

We're told at least one person was found by officers who took them to the hospital, and four others self-transported to Northwestern Hospital. Four males are in critical condition and one female is in fair condition. The ages of the victims are unknown.

We talked to a woman who has been greeting people at the Green City Farmers Market. She says she arrived around 6:30 a.m. to find the area filled with police cars.

"It's been kind of weird. Because normally it's an open area. And not knowing people can't get through is you know that some people won't even be able to walk here easily or take a bus here," said Alice Smith.

The farmers market here and the Lincoln Park Zoo plan to operate with normal hours today as they were told the shooting here was isolated and there is no longer a threat.

Chicago police will have a news conference to provide more information. We'll bring u updates as they are available

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives.