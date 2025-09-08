Shooting leaves man dead at gas station on Chicago's Near West Side
Police on Monday morning were searching for the people who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on the city's Near West Side.
The shooting happened at 11:05 p.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station at 45 N. Western Ave., at Warren Boulevard.
Police were called to the scene to find a 21-year-old man outside unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police two people exited a black sedan and fired at the victim, and then got back in the car and fled.
No one was in custody early Monday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.