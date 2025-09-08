Shooting leaves man dead at gas station on Chicago's Near West Side

Man, 21, shot and killed at Near West Side Chicago gas station

Man, 21, shot and killed at Near West Side Chicago gas station

Man, 21, shot and killed at Near West Side Chicago gas station

Police on Monday morning were searching for the people who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on the city's Near West Side.

The shooting happened at 11:05 p.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station at 45 N. Western Ave., at Warren Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene to find a 21-year-old man outside unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police two people exited a black sedan and fired at the victim, and then got back in the car and fled.

No one was in custody early Monday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.