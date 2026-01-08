Shooting leaves man dead on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened at 8:13 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, just west of Garfield Park.

Police said the 38-year-old man was found in the street. Dozens of evidence markers were seen on the ground where shell casings fell.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon.