Shooting kills 1 teen, wounds another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, third teen also injured, 2 in custody

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday were investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured, while a third teen suffered a head injury.

Two other teens have been taken into custody.

Kenosha police said they were called at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday for a report of multiple people shot in the 600 block of 60th Street.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and a 15-year-old boy with a head injury, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two teens were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Officers learned multiple suspects in the shooting may have fled to a nearby home. They responded to that home and took two teens — a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man — into custody, police said.

Both were being held pending potential charges.

Kenosha police and the Kenosha Unified School District learned that the teens involved in the shooting attended local high schools. Counseling resources are being made available to students and staff.

Investigators believe the shooting was isolated and there is no further threat to the community.

Residents are asked to review surveillance footage, and to call 262-605-5203 with any information or evidence they may have.