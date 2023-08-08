Investigation underway on Dan Ryan Expressway after shots fired near 95th Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A police investigation is underway on the Dan Ryan Expressway after shots were fired at 95th Street Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police said bullets hit a red Dodge Charger around 4:30 a.m.
Southbound lanes are closed from 87th Street to 94th Street as police canvas the area.
No injuries were reported.
