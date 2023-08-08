Watch CBS News
Investigation underway on Dan Ryan Expressway after shots fired near 95th Street

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A police investigation is underway on the Dan Ryan Expressway after shots were fired at 95th Street Tuesday morning. 

Illinois State Police said bullets hit a red Dodge Charger around 4:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes are closed from 87th Street to 94th Street as police canvas the area. 

No injuries were reported. 

