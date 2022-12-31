2 men found shot to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead following a shooting inside a house on the city's South Side Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a person shot and found the men, 23 and 30, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in other parts of the house heard a loud disturbance followed by multiple shots fired, police said.

Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.