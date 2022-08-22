Shooting in Jeffrey Manor neighborhood leaves 41-year-old man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving one man dead in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

It happened in the 9600 block of South Merrion around 10:58 Monday morning.

Authorities said a 41-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition but later died.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unclear and no one is in custody. Area One Detectives continue the with the investigation.