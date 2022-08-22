Watch CBS News
Shooting in Jeffrey Manor neighborhood leaves 41-year-old man dead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving one man dead in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

It happened in the 9600 block of South Merrion around 10:58 Monday morning.

Authorities said a 41-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition but later died.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unclear and no one is in custody. Area One Detectives continue the with the investigation.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 1:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

