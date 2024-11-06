Man found shot inside car after crash outside school on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was in critical condition, after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed outside a school Wednesday afternoon in Humboldt Park.

Police said, around 12:15 p.m., a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 600 block of North Lawndale Avenue, after the vehicle crashed into a parked car.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in grave condition, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The crash happened outside Laura Ward Elementary School. Chicago Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area 4 detectives were investigating.