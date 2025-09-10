3 critically wounded in shooting at Denver metro area high school

At least two students were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the Denver metro area.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just after noon at Evergreen High School. The school is located at 29300 Buffalo Park Rd. in Evergreen, which is 28 miles southwest of Denver.

CBS

JeffCo emergency communications said there are reports of "an active assailant in the area of Evergreen High School." The sheriff's office said at least two students have been shot. St. Anthony's Hospital said there are three patients there in critical condition.

It's still an active scene, and authorities asked those with students at the school not to go directly to the school at this time.

A teacher told CBS Colorado that they are on lockdown with some students inside a room in the school.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over Evergreen High School. CBS

The school district provided an update around 1:30 p.m. that a reunification center will be located at Bergen Meadow Elementary School, located at 1928 S Hiwan Dr.

As of 1:45 p.m., students could be seen exiting the school single file.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.