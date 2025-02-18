Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting outside Blue Line stop on West Side of Chicago

Man wounded in shooting outside Blue Line stop in Austin

Man wounded in shooting outside Blue Line stop in Austin

Man wounded in shooting outside Blue Line stop in Austin

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning outside the Cicero Avenue CTA Blue Line station entrance in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said at 10:40 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk along Cicero Avenue at the Eisenhower Expressway when police said a black Nissan sedan pulled up — and someone in the car unleashed a hail of bullets.

It appears a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver called in the shooting after finding the victim wounded on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with three gunshot wounds to the abdomen. At least 30 shell casings were visible in the street after the shooting.

Police dispatch audio suggests the shooting may have been a targeted attack — with the car having pulled up on the sidewalk.

The Nissan fled the scene headed south on Cicero Avenue.

A CTA employee who was at the scene when the bullets started flying was also hospitalized — after witnesses said she was traumatized by the shooting.

Thankfully, no other injuries were reported.

Harrison Area detectives late Tuesday were investigating the shooting. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was in custody.