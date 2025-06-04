Police searching for shooter who injured 2 women on Chicago's West Side

Police are searching for a man who appears to have shot two women at random in Chicago's North Lawndale on Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., the women were outside in the 4100 block of West 19th Street when an unknown man walked up to them. Chicago police said the man pulled out a gun and shot both women.

A 49-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the ankle and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.