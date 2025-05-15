Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves woman dead

A woman was shot and killed in a car in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At 2:34 p.m., the woman was sitting in a car in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue when three people came up. One of them took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.

The woman was shot in the head and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A white car was seen crashed into a tree at the scene.

The scene of the shooting is about a block from William Penn Elementary School, 1616 S. Avers Ave., but the incident is not believed to be connected to the school.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.