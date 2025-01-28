Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood leaves 2 men dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and killed in a residence in the Washington Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

At 6:36 p.m., the men — one 19, the other of an unknown age — were in a home in the 5300 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were shot multiple times in their body.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.