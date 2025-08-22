Man critically injured after shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

An investigation is underway in a hotel parking lot after a man was shot and critically injured on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said a 33-year-old man was sitting in a car when someone walked up and fired shots in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooter, who has not been identified, fled eastbound on Archer Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.