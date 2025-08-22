Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically injured after shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An investigation is underway in a hotel parking lot after a man was shot and critically injured on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday morning. 

Just before 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said a 33-year-old man was sitting in a car when someone walked up and fired shots in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue. 

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

Police said the shooter, who has not been identified, fled eastbound on Archer Avenue. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue