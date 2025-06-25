Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday night, Chicago police said. 

Just before 11 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street when an unknown man fired shots.

The teen was hit in the thigh and taken to Stronger Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, Chicago police said. 

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. 

The shooter left the scene. No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

