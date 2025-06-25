15-year-old shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Just before 11 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street when an unknown man fired shots.

The teen was hit in the thigh and taken to Stronger Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, Chicago police said.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

The shooter left the scene. No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.