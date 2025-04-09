Watch CBS News
Man injured in shooting, car crash in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

By Sara Tenenbaum

Chicago police said a 56-year-old man was injured in a shooting and car crash in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was inside a car in the 3800 block of West Harrison around 3:50 a.m. when he was approached by two men, one of which had a gun.

One of the men fired a shot at the victim, who drove away and then crashed into a light pole, police said. When paramedics found him, he had a gunshot wound to his neck.

The two suspects fled the scene.

Police said the man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing. 

