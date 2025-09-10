Security guard shoots, wounds robbery suspect in broad daylight in downtown Chicago

A security guard shot and wounded a robber in the middle of downtown Chicago in broad daylight Wednesday, Chicago police said.

At 11:19 a.m., the security guard was exiting a business on State Street just south of Madison Street in the Loop when a robber came up and tried to take property by force, police said.

A struggle ensued, and the security guard shot and wounded the robber, police said.

Police did not immediately confirm that a Brinks armored truck was involved, but crime scene tape was strung around a Brinks armored truck at the scene.

Despite having been shot, the robbery suspect ran off with the proceeds he stole, police said. Early reports indicated he went into the Washington Street Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line subway station.

The robbery suspect was placed into police custody and then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition was stabilized, police said.

The proceeds of the robbery were recovered, police said.

Following the incident, the entrance to the Blue Line station on Dearborn Street between Washington and Madison streets was cordoned off with red crime scene tape. A section of Dearborn Street was also blocked off to foot traffic, and parts of State Street were also blocked off nearby.

Chicago and Cook County sheriff's, along with Illinois State police vehicles, were spotted at the scene, as were Chicago Fire Department vehicles.

Blue Line trains were bypassing the Washington stop as of noon as the investigation continued, but were otherwise running as usual.