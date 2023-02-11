Chicago shooting: Victim loses control of car after being shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

The victim was in a Chevy vehicle traveling in the 2100 block of West 54th Street shortly before 6 p.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots hitting him, according to police.

The victim lost control of the vehicle and struck two parked cars. His vehicle rolled over.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

No arrests have been made and Area 1 detectives are investigating.