Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Victim loses control of car after being shot in Back of the Yards

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

The victim was in a Chevy vehicle traveling in the 2100 block of West 54th Street shortly before 6 p.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots hitting him, according to police.

The victim lost control of the vehicle and struck two parked cars. His vehicle rolled over.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

No arrests have been made and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.