Shooting at Evanston Hospital leaves many wondering how a gun got in the ER

A shooting at Evanston Hospital that injured a security guard Thursday evening has left many wondering how a gun got into the Emergency Department in the first place.

Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday the Crisis Alternative Response Evanston, or CARE, team approached a 28-year-old man near the Taco Bell in t he 1700 block of Sherman Avenue. The team provides non-police response to certain low-risk service calls, especially those associated with possible mental health crises.

The man appeared to be suffering from a mental health condition and agreed to be checked out by Evanston paramedics and taken to Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the man became agitated during the intake process inside a treatment room and when hospital security entered, things escalated. Police said the man "lunged" toward his belongings, security saw him with a firearm, and a struggle ensued.

Two or three shots were fired, injuring the security guard, police said. The guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

A hospital employee was eventually able to handcuff the man. Police responded, and the man was formally arrested and a gun was found at the scene, police said.

While things appeared to be back to normal at the emergency room Friday morning, there are still questions surrounding how the man was able to bring a gun into the hospital, and why Evanston police were never called to either Taco Bell or the hospital before the shooting.

Police said they are grateful for the quick response in the emergency room, but have not commented any further on the situation or their response. They said criminal charges are pending against the man.