CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed Thursday evening in a shooting in a Rogers Park neighborhood alley.

At 5:45 p.m., the 31-year-old man was in an alley behind the 2000 block of West Howard Street, near Damen Avenue, when someone shot him in the head, police said.

The man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.