19-year-old injured in shooting across from Chicago's Hirsch High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened across the street from Hirsch High School. Police are focusing the investigation on a dark colored Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved a four-door pick-up truck.

Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he got crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody.

The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.