Watch CBS News
Local News

19-year-old injured in shooting across from Chicago's Hirsch High School

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting near Hirsch High School
Shooting near Hirsch High School 01:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened across the street from Hirsch High School. Police are focusing the investigation on a dark colored Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved a four-door pick-up truck. 

Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he got crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody.  

The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.  

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 5:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.