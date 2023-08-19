Lake County Sheriff's K9 helps find armed robbery suspect

Uni. VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – A Lake County Sheriff's K9 is praised for helping track down an armed robbery suspect in Unincorporated Vernon Hills Friday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, for a report of an armed robbery.

Deputies arrived and determined the victim, a 40-year-old man, who is a resident at the property, was awoken when he heard his skid-steer being driven off the property.

He went outside and was confronted by the offender, identified as Adam Frank, 41, of Lake Zurich, who displayed a firearm and said he would shoot the victim if he called police. Frank then exited the skid-steer and fled on foot, officials said.

Sheriff's K9 Drako responded along with Mundelein K9 Ranger. The two tracked Frank for about one mile and found him hiding in a wetland area.

He surrendered after being confronted by the K9 and was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

He is charged with:

Armed Robbery

Theft over $500

Aggravated Assault

Frank remains held in the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bail. He is due back in court on Aug. 25.