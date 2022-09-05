Shedd Aquarium offering free days through September

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting Tuesday Illinois residents can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free.

Free days will take place every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in September.

Residents will have to make advance reservations online with a $3 transaction fee.

Visitors must show a valid state ID or driver's license for free general admission.

You'll be able to access all the animal and permanent exhibits, including "Underwater Beauty" and "Stingray Touch."

Additional information about the aquarium hours and discounts can be found on the Shedd's "Plan a Visit" page.