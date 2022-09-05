Watch CBS News
Local News

Shedd Aquarium offering free days through September

/ CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium offering free days to Illinois residents
Shedd Aquarium offering free days to Illinois residents 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting Tuesday Illinois residents can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free.

Free days will take place every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in September.

Residents will have to make advance reservations online with a $3 transaction fee.

Visitors must show a valid state ID or driver's license for free general admission.

You'll be able to access all the animal and permanent exhibits, including "Underwater Beauty" and "Stingray Touch."

Additional information about the aquarium hours and discounts can be found on the Shedd's "Plan a Visit" page.  

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.