Shedd Aquarium aquarium offering 11 free days this month

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Shedd Aquarium is offering free days for Illinois residents this month.

There will be 11 free days, starting Tuesday with every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday free for September.

You have to make advanced reservations online with a $3 transaction fee. A valid state ID or driver's license is required on site.

Free admission includes access to all the animal and permanent exhibits, plus "Underwater Beauty" and "Stingray Touch."