Preparations underway for Sunday's Shamrock Shuffle

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Racers will take to Grant Park this weekend for the annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

Preparations are underway for the event. 

If you're planning on driving near Grant Park, you can expect street closures throughout the weekend.

The 8K Run and 2-Mile Walk begins Sunday at 7 a.m. and wrapping by 1 p.m.

More information about the race can be found on the Shamrock Shuffle website

First published on March 24, 2023 / 8:51 AM

