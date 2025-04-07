Chicago man charged in multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2022

A Chicago man has been charged with multiple sexual assaults that took place in 2022 and 2025.

Chicago police said Chakib Mansour Khodja, 36, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon, two felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse with a weapon, two felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, two felony counts of home invasion, and other felony charges.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling announced the 18 total charges during a media conference on Monday.

Snelling said Khodja is accused of sexually assaulting five women. The assaults took place in May and July of 2022 and in January and February of 2025.

He was arrested on April 4 in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street after police said he was identified as the suspect in multiple sex crimes.

Snelling said this investigation was led by multiple departments across the city.

"Although the offender is in custody, we know there is still a long road for the women as these cases are prosecuted," Snelling said. "We stand with these survivors and all survivors of sexual violence."

The suspect is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.