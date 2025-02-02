Chicago Police warn of serial sexual assaults in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a community alert Sunday about a man who sexually assaulted three women in the Logan Square neighborhood over the past few weeks.

In each attack, the attacker approached his victims from behind — and he was armed with a sharp object in two of the three attacks, police said.

Two of the attacks happened on the sidewalk, the third in the hallway of the woman's apartment building, police said.

The attacks happened at the following times and locations:

In the 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

In the 2800 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

In the 2600 block of North Troy Street at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

The attacker is described as a male white Hispanic between the ages of 29 and 35 standing between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He is unshaven with short black hair and brown eyes, and wears dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ114483, JJ119094, JJ135453.