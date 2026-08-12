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Tornado warning in effect as severe storms move into Chicago area Wednesday

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
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Laura Bannon,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Severe storms are moving into the Chicago area with a tornado warning in effect on Wednesday. 

A Tornado Warning is in effect for La Salle County until 9:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for La Salle and De Kalb counties until 9:45 a.m.  

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for  Cook, Du Page, Kane, La Salle, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Will, and De Kalb counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Porter counties in Indiana until 1 p.m. 

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Storms are expected to move in after 9 a.m., bringing damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour. 

Hail, flooding, and wind damage are among the biggest threats. 

This round of storms comes as hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing power outages across Illinois and Indiana. Tuesday's storms brought winds over 90 miles per hour that left buildings damaged, schools closed, and trees downed onto homes. 

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