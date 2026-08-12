Tornado warning in effect as severe storms move into Chicago area Wednesday

Severe storms are moving into the Chicago area with a tornado warning in effect on Wednesday.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for La Salle County until 9:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for La Salle and De Kalb counties until 9:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, Du Page, Kane, La Salle, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Will, and De Kalb counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Porter counties in Indiana until 1 p.m.

Storms are expected to move in after 9 a.m., bringing damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Hail, flooding, and wind damage are among the biggest threats.

This round of storms comes as hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing power outages across Illinois and Indiana. Tuesday's storms brought winds over 90 miles per hour that left buildings damaged, schools closed, and trees downed onto homes.