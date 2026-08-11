Chicago weather has enhanced risk for severe storms, damaging winds from derecho Tuesday; ground stop at O'Hare

The Chicago area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday, with severe storms and a damaging derecho both in the forecast.

There is a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to thunderstorms, as well as a ground delay for flights averaging 144 minutes due to the storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for LaSalle, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Will, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, Kendall, and Lake counties in Illinois and Newton, Jasper, Porter and Lake counties in Indiana until 2 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Jasper County until 9:30 a.m. and for Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 10:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana, until 11 a.m.

Severe weather comes mid to late morning with fast-moving thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts potentially reaching 80 miles per hour. The chance for a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The main window for severe weather in the area is expected to be about 9:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. The greatest risks are for flooding and wind damage, as a derecho in Iowa is barreling due east toward the area and is expected to cut a path of destruction through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.

The storms are forecast to move east-southeast through the Chicago metro and Northwest Indiana.

Heavy rainfall will also be a concern, especially across Chicago, which already received up to 5 inches of rain by Sunday night. Localized flooding could develop where storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Storm activity should decrease later Tuesday afternoon into tonight, but the overall weather pattern remains active, with additional chances for thunderstorms continuing through the end of the week and into the weekend.

What is a derecho?

A derecho is defined by the National Weather Service as a complex of thunderstorms that produces a relatively unbroken line of wind damage measuring at least 240 miles in length with wind gusts at least 58 miles per hour along its path.

In 2020, a massive derecho with winds around 100 mph cut a path of devastation across the Midwest, including the Chicago area and Northwest and Central Indiana, causing an estimated $11 billion in damage. In 2009 a Super Derecho was recorded as one of the strongest on record, traveling more than 1,000 miles in 24 hours and causing $500 million in damage as well as a handful of deaths.

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