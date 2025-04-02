Chicago weather forecast today includes severe storms with isolated tornadoes possible

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday in Chicago, with the possibility of severe conditions at night.

The day starts with morning downpours and hail, which could affect the morning commute. Temperatures reach the upper 60s, near 70 degrees, with gusty winds outside of storms.

A ground stop was issued at Chicago O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms around 5:30 a.m. While it has since been lifted, there are continuing ground delays at O'Hare averaging over two hours and increasing departure delays due to thunderstorms.

Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this morning. The greatest chance for severe storms is between noon and 9 p.m. after an early afternoon break in the rain. The severe threat appears to be more isolated and not widespread, but if storms do develop this is where the tornado risk will increase as well as the hail and wind threat.

Any storms end by the evening and skies clear overnight.

Cooler conditions move in through the rest of the week in the 50s. The next chance for rain is on Friday afternoon for the Cubs Home Opener.