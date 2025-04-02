Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago weather forecast today includes severe storms with isolated tornadoes possible

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Severe storms move into Chicago area Wednesday with tornadoes possible
Severe storms move into Chicago area Wednesday with tornadoes possible 03:04

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday in Chicago, with the possibility of severe conditions at night. 

The day starts with morning downpours and hail, which could affect the morning commute. Temperatures reach the upper 60s, near 70 degrees, with gusty winds outside of storms.

A ground stop was issued at Chicago O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms around 5:30 a.m. While it has since been lifted, there are continuing ground delays at O'Hare averaging over two hours and increasing departure delays due to thunderstorms. 

84ccf686-07a6-4ad9-97d6-6cdcac79382a.png

Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this morning. The greatest chance for severe storms is between noon and 9 p.m. after an early afternoon break in the rain. The severe threat appears to be more isolated and not widespread, but if storms do develop this is where the tornado risk will increase as well as the hail and wind threat. 

f28af89e-880f-44e1-8c9c-5b5f7d243b7e.png

Any storms end by the evening and skies clear overnight. 

9d4c470f-01fa-4613-90c0-a49000964da4.png

Cooler conditions move in through the rest of the week in the 50s. The next chance for rain is on Friday afternoon for the Cubs Home Opener. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.