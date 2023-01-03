Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms possible south of Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the late evening, especially for areas south of I-80 and for Northwest Indiana.
A couple of storms could be strong or severe, producing gusty wind and hail. A rotating storm producing a funnel cloud of brief tornado is also possible.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.
Rain chances and dense fog will fade after midnight as a cold front moves into the area. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Colder Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s with a chance for sprinkles and flurries.
Scattered snow showers are possible on Thursday. A dusting to as much as an inch of accumulation is possible.
Temperatures remain chilly though the remainder of the week and weekend with highs in the mid 30s.
TONIGHT: Evening showers, storms and fog. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 37°
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for flurries and sprinkles. High 37°
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for scattered snow showers. High 34°
