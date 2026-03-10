Severe storms moving into Chicago area Tuesday afternoon with tornadoes possible
Severe storms are expected to move into the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon.
The window for severe weather is between 4 p.m. and midnight.
Areas south of Chicago, closer to and south of I-80, are under the greatest risk for severe weather. Areas near the city are under an enhanced storm risk.
Storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of tornadoes.
Showers and storms are expected to clear early Wednesday morning as colder air moves in behind the system A few lingering showers are possible before conditions quiet down later in the day.