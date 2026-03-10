Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storms moving into Chicago area Tuesday afternoon with tornadoes possible

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
Read Full Bio
Laura Bannon,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Severe storms are expected to move into the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon. 

The window for severe weather is between 4 p.m. and midnight. 

fc77b348-da33-408c-8599-ff3c92e0057b.png

Areas south of Chicago, closer to and south of I-80, are under the greatest risk for severe weather. Areas near the city are under an enhanced storm risk. 

Storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of tornadoes. 

Showers and storms are expected to clear early Wednesday morning as colder air moves in behind the system A few lingering showers are possible before conditions quiet down later in the day.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue