Two days of severe Chicago weather could bring high winds, flooding and possible tornadoes

Chicago weather is expected to take a severe turn on Wednesday and Thursday, with multiple rounds of storms and an enhanced risk of severe weather. The risk is elevated by the hottest days of the year so far, and the storms have potential to do significant damage and spawn multiple tornadoes.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could approach or even exceed 100 degrees in some locations.

The heat will fuel the potential for multiple rounds of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday could see two possible rounds of storms, one in the afternoon and another starting in the evening and lasting into the overnight hours.

The first round of storms is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., bringing wind gusts 60 to 80 miles per hour along and north of I-80. Any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, flash flooding, and even a few tornadoes.

Then another round of storms brings more damaging winds as the main threat, but a chance of an isolated tornado persists. That window of storm activity is expected to last until about midnight.

Severe weather chances continue into Thursday, when tornadoes become the main threat to the Chicago area.

Again, two rounds of storms are expected. The first will be mainly in the northern part of the Chicago area between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Then, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. another round of storms moves in, with tornadoes being the main threat.

Thursday will again be very hot, with highs in the upper 80s that, with the heat index, will feel like the mid-90s.