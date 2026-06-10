CTA Green and Pink Line trains delayed due to signal problems, Orange Line delayed due to weather

CTA trains on the Pink and Green lines are facing major delays on Wednesday afternoon due to signal problems near the Ashland stop, and Orange Line Trains were running with significant delays due to storms.

The CTA said Pink Line service has been suspended between Polk and the Loop due to signal outages near the Ashland station.

As a result, Pink Line trains are operating only between the 54th/Cermak terminal and the Polk stop, and are then being diverted to the Racine station on the Blue Line.

Pink Line riders trying to get from stops on the West Side to downtown should take Pink Line trains to the Racine stop on the Blue Line, and then board an O'Hare-bound train to get to Blue Line stops downtown. Riders trying to get from downtown to West Side stops on the Pink Line should board Forest Park-bound Blue Line trains in the Loop for service to Racine, where they can board Pink Line trains bound for the 54th/Cermak terminal.

Green Line trains also are running with residual delays following signal problems near the Ashland station on the West Side. CTA officials said riders could see busier trains and platforms than normal on the Green Line as normal service resumes.

Meantime, the CTA said Orange Line trains were temporarily halted in both directions due to the weather, but running again with residual delays as of 5:30 p.m.

CTA officials urged Orange Line riders to consider other alternatives, such as nearby bus routes while crews work to restore normal service.

Metra also is reporting delays on most of its commuter lines due to high wind warnings.