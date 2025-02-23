Trial for Plainfield man accused of killing Palestinian boy, 6, in 2023 begins Monday

Trial to begin for Plainfield man accused of 2023 killing 6-year-old Palestinian boy

The trial in the murder of a young Palestinian boy reportedly killed by his landlord begins in Will County on Monday.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is facing murder charges along with aggravated battery and two counts of hate crime charges.

Prosecutors said he stabbed 32-year-old Hanan Shaheen and her 6-year-old son Wadee Alfayoumi, who were tenants of an apartment inside a Plainfield home.

Wadee Alfayoumi, 6, was stabbed to death in October 2023 inside Plainfield apartment. CBS News Chicago

Czuba is accused of attacking them because they are Muslim amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The boy died from the attack back in October of 2023.

The justice department opened its own investigation into the case, with the FBI also looking into federal hate crime charges.

The case garnered national attention, with Former President Joe Biden marking one year since the young boy's death this past October.

Jury selection will begin in Will County Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.