Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls for inspector general probe into federal agents' tactics in Chicago immigration enforcement

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is calling for federal government watchdogs to launch an investigation into immigration agents' tactics amid an ongoing enforcement operation in the Chicago area, citing "troubling patterns" of excessive force and unlawful arrests.

Duckworth sent a letter to the inspectors general for the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security calling for a joint investigative task force into federal agents' use of force amid Operation Midway Blitz, and to recommend any necessary corrective actions.

"The people of Chicago, and the United States, deserve transparency and accountability when Federal officers operate in their neighborhoods. A joint effort by your offices will help ensure that investigations are impartial, comprehensive and not hindered by jurisdictional silos, conflicts or interest or improper influence," Duckworth wrote."

The senator noted that a federal judge already has issued a temporary restraining order blocking federal agencies from using certain forceful tactics to suppress protests or prevent journalists from covering those protests.

The same judge on Thursday said she would further order that agents in Chicago wear body cameras on duty, after raising concerns about agents' use of tear gas against protesters since her original order.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said her order would require any federal agents working under Operation Midway Blitz to wear body-worn cameras and keep them on during "law enforcement activities." Details of the order were still being worked out ahead of another hearing in the case next week.

Ellis said she was a "little startled" after seeing TV images of street confrontations that involved tear gas and other tactics during an immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration, in apparent violation of an earlier order she had issued limiting such tactics by immigration agents against peaceful protesters and journalists.

"I live in Chicago if folks haven't noticed," Ellis said. "And I'm not blind, right?"

In her letter requesting the inspectors general to investigate federal agents' behavior in Chicago, Duckworth said "there appears to be troubling patterns and practices emerging," including the use of excessive force against protesters, unnecessarily violent arrests, improper use of deadly force, unlawful arrests, and unreasonable force against children.

Specifically, Duckworth cited agents' use of tear gas, pepper balls, and flash-bang grenades against protesters outside the ICE facility in Broadview; the shooting death of an undocumented immigrant who allegedly dragged an ICE agent in Franklin Park; and the late-night raid of a 130-unit apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood.

"Federal agents reportedly entered nearly every apartment, throwing flashbangs, busting down doors and restraining residents, including children, with zip ties and placing them in vans for hours, with some children held separately from their parents for the duration of the operation," Duckworth wrote.

In demanding a joint investigation by the inspectors general for the Justice Department and Homeland Security, Duckworth also asked for a briefing on their plans within 14 days.