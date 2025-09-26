Protesters returning to Broadview ICE facility on Friday

Protesters plan to return to the ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday morning.

Organizers said demonstrators are set to gather at 7 a.m.

This comes a week after a heated exchange outside the facility that led to multiple arrests. Federal agents deployed tear gas and pepper balls, while community members insisted they were protesting peacefully.

Since then, ICE installed a large fence outside the facility. Broadview officials are demanding that the agency remove the fence because it went up without a permit and is blocking first responders.

Protesters said they will not be deterred by "excessive force" from federal agents.

ICE has called the protesters rioters and accused them of throwing rocks, fireworks, and slashing tires.

Protesters said they'll keep showing up on Friday morning and again Saturday night while calling for an end to what they describe as illegal detentions at this facility.