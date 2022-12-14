Watch CBS News
6 cars struck by debris after semi-truck crash on Kennedy Expressway

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple cars were struck by debris after a semi-truck crash on the Kennedy Expressway. 

According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck hit a wall on southbound I-90 at Montrose Avenue around 4:30 a.m., causing debris to knock off the wall. 

Police said approximately six cars were hit with the debris and reported flat tires. 

No injuries were reported. 

Lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene. 

First published on December 14, 2022 / 5:53 AM

