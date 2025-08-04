2 drivers injured after semi trucks crash on I-80 in Grundy County

Two drivers were injured after two semi trucks crashed on I-80 in Grundy County on Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, one semi truck was jackknifed, and the other semi truck is blocking all westbound lanes at milepost 113 near the Route 47 exit.

One of the semi trucks involved in the crash was carrying dry rice.

A major crash between two semis on I-80 east of Route 47 near Morris has WB traffic diverted off at Brisbin Road & EB traffic passing the scene in the RL. Nearby US 6 is the closest alternate, but is packed. At least one driver was seriously hurt. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/lHY3akF7mw — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) August 4, 2025

Police said both drivers were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

I-80 westbound traffic is being diverted off at Brisbin Road. State police said lane closures are expected for approximately 4 to 5 hours.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.