2 drivers injured after semi trucks crash on I-80 in Grundy County

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Two drivers were injured after two semi trucks crashed on I-80 in Grundy County on Monday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, one semi truck was jackknifed, and the other semi truck is blocking all westbound lanes at milepost 113 near the Route 47 exit. 

One of the semi trucks involved in the crash was carrying dry rice. 

Police said both drivers were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

 I-80 westbound traffic is being diverted off at Brisbin Road. State police said lane closures are expected for approximately 4 to 5 hours.  

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

