Semi-trailer truck slams into median wall on Kennedy Expressway

A semi-trailer truck hit the median wall on the Kennedy Expressway early Wednesday morning, leaving the truck driver injured.

The crash happened at 5:31 a.m. on the inbound or southbound Kennedy (I-90/94) at Madison Street in the West Loop, Illinois State Police said.

The truck hit the median wall and its driver was taken to an area hospital in an unspecified condition.

Following the crash, one lane of the Kennedy was shut down.

Further details were not immediately available.