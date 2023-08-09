Secretary of State urging Illinois residents to become organ donors as thousands remain on waitlist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Secretary of State is encouraging more people to become organ donors.

At least 4,000 people are on organ waitlists in Illinois. Around 300 of them could die in the next year. That number is why State officials like Alexi Giannoulias are taking the issue so seriously.

"In government, there are very few things that we can do at the end of the day, on a tangible basis that truly saves lives," he said.

"I'm standing up here today because of an organ donation," said Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer. "Somebody checked that box on their driver's license and allowed me to live."

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting LifeGoesOn.com, calling 800-210-2106, or signing up at the DMV.