Police investigating second bomb threat at Glenbard West High School

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – Glenbard West High School was evacuated for a second time in less than a week after another bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Glen Ellyn police said the threat was received around 11:30 a.m. 

High school staff decided to evacuate as a precaution.  

Police are advising people to stay out of the area as an investigation into the threat is underway.

The first threat at the school happened on April 27 around the same time. A search of the building came up empty, and the building was reopened.

This is a developing story. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 12:38 PM

