Search on for suspect after shooting on Illinois State University campus

Police were searching for a suspect Sunday evening after a shooting near the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.

Illinois State University said there was one reported victim of a shooting near the student center at 200 N. University St. Students were advised to stay away from Bone Student Center and the area of University and Locust streets.

At 8:04 p.m., the university said the person who fired the shots may be armed and dangerous and there was a potential of an immediate threat.

The suspect, a man, was last seen running south from University and College streets, the university said.

Illinois State University Police said the Bone Student Center remained closed as of 9:25 p.m. as an investigation continued. There was no shelter in place order for the campus.