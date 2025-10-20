Trial of former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson for murder of Sonya Massey begins

The murder trial for former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson for the 2024 fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey begins Monday.

Jurors will report to a courtroom in Peoria County, Illinois, about an hour away from where a Sangamon County murder case would typically be heard after a judge approved a change of venue because of the national attention the case has received.

The case is likely to rely heavily on body camera footage that captured what occurred in the early morning hours of July 6, 2024.

Sonya Massey, 26, called police to help her because she thought she saw a prowler outside her home. Responding deputies, including Grayson, stepped inside her home to take a report.

Grayson shot Massey after a confrontation over a pot of boiling water on her stove. He said in police reports and court filings that he acted in self-defense.

Massey's family disagrees, and sees parallels in her death to other high-profile deadly police shootings.

"I saw this happen in the George Floyd matter," her father James Wilburn told CBS News Chicago shortly after she died. "I saw this happen in the Breonna Taylor matter, and I had to say God, why me? Why my child?"

Grayson was arrested about a week and a half after Massey's death and was also fired as a Sangamon County deputy.

CBS News uncovered a pattern of misconduct and accountability failures at that department during the course of the extensive reporting on the case.

Thousands of pages of law enforcement files, medical and court records, as well as photo and video evidence, challenge the claim made by the department in 2024 that Massey's death was an isolated incident by one "rogue individual."